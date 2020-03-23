SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. SAGE Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.26% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $47,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

