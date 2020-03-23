SAGE Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.20) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

