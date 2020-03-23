Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Saia worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

SAIA stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

