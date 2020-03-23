salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,208,253.15 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $1,208,253.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 702.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

