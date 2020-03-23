salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $254,405.34 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $254,405.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,088,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,207,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.52. 11,888,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.