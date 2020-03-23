Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $954.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $952.02 million to $958.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $945.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of SBH opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.