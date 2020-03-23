SALT Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, SALT has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $39,953.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, ABCC, Bittrex, LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

