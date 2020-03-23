SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.