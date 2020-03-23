Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG opened at €9.07 ($10.54) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.21 and its 200 day moving average is €16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $474.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12-month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.