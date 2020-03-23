Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.60

News articles about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,209.70. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

