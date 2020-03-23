Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $127.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.