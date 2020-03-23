SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

SANDVIK AB/ADR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 82,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,685. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

