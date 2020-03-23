Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.35 ($15.52).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.86 ($10.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.63. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

