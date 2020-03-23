SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390,268 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $69,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $97.58 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

