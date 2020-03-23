Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

SRPT stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 707,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,988. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

