Saya Management LP Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Saya Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 5.1% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saya Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

