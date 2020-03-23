Saya Management LP Makes New Investment in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Saya Management LP purchased a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000. Masco accounts for about 6.7% of Saya Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saya Management LP owned about 0.08% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,801. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

