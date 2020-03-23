Saya Management LP Purchases Shares of 337,851 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. Gardner Denver accounts for about 7.7% of Saya Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saya Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Gardner Denver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

GDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock remained flat at $$32.79 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

