Saya Management LP Takes $3.77 Million Position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

Saya Management LP bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A accounts for 2.3% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saya Management LP owned 0.40% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 1,553.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSAH traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $7.36. 3,384,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,185. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.07.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

