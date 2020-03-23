Scff Management Llc Sells 60,800 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 60,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $66,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $58,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $39,447.45.

On Monday, March 16th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $39,819.58.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $72,564.03.

On Monday, March 9th, Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $46,716.25.

On Friday, March 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $101,688.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $132,616.66.

ELVT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 1,378,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,554. Elevate Credit Inc has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

