SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,375. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.