SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 925,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,240. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

