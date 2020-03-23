Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €84.00 ($97.67) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.64 ($106.56).

Shares of SU traded down €1.96 ($2.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €67.76 ($78.79). 3,184,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.79. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

