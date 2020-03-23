Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Norbord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 252,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the third quarter worth $6,362,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Norbord stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Norbord Inc has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $844.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

