Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,504 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $120,766,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.46. 130,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,717. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

