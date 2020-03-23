Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9,494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $13.39. 57,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,965. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

