Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 11,038 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 307.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,614,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.46. 509,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

