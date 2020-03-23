Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 36,010 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,982,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.52. 1,146,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.