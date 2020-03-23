Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 37,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 869,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. TheStreet downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.