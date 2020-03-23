Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 230,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 152,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,090,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,027,000 after acquiring an additional 938,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,373,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,631,866. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

