Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MEDNAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.03.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.