Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $9.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.61. 4,599,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,788. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $200.19 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average of $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.