Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BMC Stock worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $15.57. 29,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMCH. BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

