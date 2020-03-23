Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.39. 57,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.