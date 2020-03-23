Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAYO remained flat at $$34.99 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

