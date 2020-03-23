Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.