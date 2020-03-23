Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after buying an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,834,000 after buying an additional 275,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 77,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

