Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,033 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,667 shares of company stock worth $1,506,397 over the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 654,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

