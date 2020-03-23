Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,700,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,058,000 after acquiring an additional 337,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $84.23. 1,327,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,233. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

