Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $13.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.59. 2,222,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

