Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 727,624 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 468,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.94.

MNST stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. 2,040,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

