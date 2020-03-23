Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 36,499 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 72,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,991. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.