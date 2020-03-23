Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 643.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after buying an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 581,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 41,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

