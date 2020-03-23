Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

GM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,437,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

