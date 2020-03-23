Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 212.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. 3,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,051. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.