Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,165,723.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,396 shares of company stock valued at $21,042,772 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

