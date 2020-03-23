Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 207,636 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 207,636 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wright Medical Group worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 394,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 81,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

WMGI stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $27.38. 255,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

