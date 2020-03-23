Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 23,878 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average is $210.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

