Science Applications International Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

SAIC stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after acquiring an additional 828,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,425,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 546,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 160,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

