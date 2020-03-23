SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 109.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.